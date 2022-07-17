Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Up 0.0 %

TTC opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.