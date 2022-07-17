ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.82.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

