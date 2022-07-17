vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

