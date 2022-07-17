Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

AMRN stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amarin by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 65.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 82.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 349,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

