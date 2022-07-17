Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $897,800.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,073.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.