Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
