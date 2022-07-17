United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.70. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,572,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
