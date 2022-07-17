T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.63.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

