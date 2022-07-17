Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.88.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Featured Stories
