Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $62.13 on Friday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bruker by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

