Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.14 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $175.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.77.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.