Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.14 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $175.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $304,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

