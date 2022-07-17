Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

