StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Stock Performance
Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at ServiceSource International
Institutional Trading of ServiceSource International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ServiceSource International by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceSource International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServiceSource International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Company Profile
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceSource International (SREV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.