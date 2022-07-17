StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 56,633 shares of company stock worth $63,562 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ServiceSource International by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceSource International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServiceSource International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

