BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BLRX opened at $1.34 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in BioLineRx by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLineRx by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

