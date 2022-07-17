Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

