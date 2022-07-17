Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
