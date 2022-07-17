Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

See Also

