Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.65.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
