Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7 %

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

