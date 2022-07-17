Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Imperial Oil worth $31,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 166.16%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.