Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Universal Health Services worth $32,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.57. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

