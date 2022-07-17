Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DoorDash worth $35,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after purchasing an additional 895,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 326,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,991,000 after purchasing an additional 154,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,822. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.