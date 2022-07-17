Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $36.18 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Henry Schein worth $36,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

HSIC opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

