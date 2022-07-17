Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in DLocal by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of DLO opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

