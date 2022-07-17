CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after buying an additional 13,121,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $74,910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,995,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after buying an additional 376,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CEMEX by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,984,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 817,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

CX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

