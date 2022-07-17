Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.15 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

