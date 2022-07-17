862 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

