Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average is $174.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

