Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $110,000 Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

