Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,125 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Universal by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Stock Performance

UVV stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Universal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $225,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,244.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $225,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,244.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $605,640. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.