Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

