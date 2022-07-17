Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 12,064 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

