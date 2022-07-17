CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.19

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.19 and traded as high as $90.63. CRA International shares last traded at $90.47, with a volume of 28,669 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.14.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CRA International by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 39,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRA International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

