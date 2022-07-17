Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.07

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.57. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 23,051 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $141.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 592,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

