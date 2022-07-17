Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.38. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2,559 shares traded.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

