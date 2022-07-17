ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.60. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 303,394 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

