StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.52. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 148,756 shares changing hands.

GASS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

StealthGas Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

