Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MODGet Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $11.44. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 275,880 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $586.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MODGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,664,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 899,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.