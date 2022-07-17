Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $11.44. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 275,880 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $586.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,664,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 899,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

