Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.08

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.08 and traded as high as $46.49. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 6,131,035 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

