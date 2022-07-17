SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.70

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $4.67. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 86,723 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.