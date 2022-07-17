Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $139.80

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.80 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 161.85 ($1.92). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 160.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 15,995,927 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.44) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 215 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.20 ($2.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

