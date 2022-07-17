Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.20. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

Champion Bear Resources Trading Up 37.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$11.63 million and a PE ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, polymetallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

