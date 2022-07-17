Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.03. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 834,113 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $38.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

