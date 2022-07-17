Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.03. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 834,113 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $38.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50.
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
