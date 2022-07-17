Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.68

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.68 and traded as high as C$30.45. Saputo shares last traded at C$30.12, with a volume of 435,406 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.11.

Saputo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.56 billion and a PE ratio of 36.73.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.59%.

In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

