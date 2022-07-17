Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

