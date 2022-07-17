TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $5.99. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 4,597 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.93.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

