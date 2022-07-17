Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.17. Bio-Path shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 7,262 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.