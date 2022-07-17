Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $29.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

