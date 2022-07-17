Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

Featured Stories

