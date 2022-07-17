Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Graham has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graham by 27.0% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Graham by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

