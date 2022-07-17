Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.0 %

ASR opened at $186.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average is $207.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.48 and a 1-year high of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.4113 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

