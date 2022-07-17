Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SGA opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $27.49.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.