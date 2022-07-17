WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.95.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

